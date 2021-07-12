Special Weather Statement issued for Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grayson AN AREA OF HEAVY SHOWERS, AND EMBEEDED THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ALLEGHANY...CENTRAL ASHE COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTH CENTRAL GRAYSON COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA At 205 PM EDT, heavy rain showers, and a few thunderstorms were clustered near Piney Creek, or near Mouth Of Wilson, moving northeast at 15 mph. This area received over 2 to 3 inches yesterday, and additional heavy rainfall will likely cause low lying flooding, and ponded water on roads. Locations impacted include Jefferson West Jefferson Independence Mouth Of Wilson Bridle Creek Stratford and Grassy Creek. The heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning.