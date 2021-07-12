Special Weather Statement issued for Daviess, McLean by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 14:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Daviess; McLean SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN DAVIESS AND MCLEAN COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM CDT At 106 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Calhoun, moving northeast at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Owensboro, Calhoun, Masonville, St. Joseph, Beech Grove, Sacramento and Moseleyville.alerts.weather.gov
