Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daviess County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Daviess, McLean by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Daviess; McLean SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN DAVIESS AND MCLEAN COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM CDT At 106 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Calhoun, moving northeast at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Owensboro, Calhoun, Masonville, St. Joseph, Beech Grove, Sacramento and Moseleyville.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
County
Mclean County, KY
City
Beech Grove, KY
City
Calhoun, KY
City
Sacramento, KY
County
Daviess County, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Daviess
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs order banning COVID vaccine, mask mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday signed an executive order prohibiting mask mandates or COVID-19 vaccine requirements from government agencies and municipalities statewide. Abbott issued the order Thursday, two days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended indoor mask mandates, regardless of vaccination status, in places with at least 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy