Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 14:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osceola The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Osceola County in east central Florida * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 207 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Kissimmee, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Kissimmee. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
