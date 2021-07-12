Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Early, Miller, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Decatur; Early; Miller; Seminole SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN DECATUR...MILLER SEMINOLE AND SOUTHEASTERN EARLY COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM EDT At 206 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Donalsonville, moving north at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Colquitt, Donalsonville, Centerville, Iron City, Brinson, Jakin, Babcock, Reynoldsville, Little Hope, Mayhaw, Boykin, Riverturn, Sharphagen, Donaldsonville A/P, Bellview, Steam Mill, Desser, Howards Mill, Davis Park and Lela.