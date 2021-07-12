Cancel
Martin County, FL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Martin by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Martin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MARTIN COUNTY At 205 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Indiantown, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Indiantown and J And S Fish Camp. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

