(670 The Score) The Cubs selected Kansas State left-hander Jordan Wicks at No. 21 overall in the MLB amateur draft Sunday evening. Wicks, 21, is 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds. He has hit 96 miles per hour with his fastball, which usually sits more in the 90-92 range, according to the scouting report on the ESPN broadcast. He has plus command and what scouts consider a great changeup as well.