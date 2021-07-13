Cancel
MLB

MLB draft tracker: White Sox select high school 3B Wes Kath in 2nd round

By 670 Staff
670 The Score
670 The Score
 11 days ago

As the MLB amateur draft continued Monday, the White Sox selected Desert Mountain High (Ariz.) third baseman Wes Kath at No. 57 overall in the second round.

