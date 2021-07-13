MLB draft tracker: White Sox select high school 3B Wes Kath in 2nd round

The White Sox do not have a set date for Jimenez's return from a pectoral injury, Andrew Wagner of MLB.com reports. Jimenez is currently with Triple-A Charlotte and played the 11th game of his rehab assignment Friday. White Sox manager Tony La Russa is anxious to have him back, but he cautions against bringing him before he's ready. "It starts with physically being ready to play, and play a lot," La Russa said Friday. "But you don't want him to come back up here unless he's got some timing at the plate because he's going to want to -- and he's going to be expected to -- produce right away." Jimenez looks fully recovered and is playing left field, but there's no indication of a timeline for his return. The outfielder is hitting .293/.333/.488 with two home runs over 41 rehab at-bats.