MLB draft tracker: White Sox select high school 3B Wes Kath in 2nd round
As the MLB amateur draft continued Monday, the White Sox selected Desert Mountain High (Ariz.) third baseman Wes Kath at No. 57 overall in the second round.www.audacy.com
