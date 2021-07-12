Cancel
Jake Paul to fight former UFC champion Tyron Woodley at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

By Cam Ellis
Jake Paul will square off against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley on Sunday, August 29 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

