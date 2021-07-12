Jake Paul to fight former UFC champion Tyron Woodley at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Tyron Woodley is excited for his new boxing career, saying that “this is your first and everybody else’s first chance to watch me box.”. Woodley is the former UFC welterweight champion but he was let go by the world’s leading MMA promotion following a fourth straight loss to Vicente Luque earlier this year. Instead of trying to re-up with the UFC on a new contract, Woodley instead became a free agent and he decided to take his talents to the boxing ring, as he will take on YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on August 29 in what will be Woodley’s first professional boxing match.