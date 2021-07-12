Noted strategist James Carville praises former La. Gov. Edwards: 'never lost his cool'

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards released the following statement on the passing of Glenn Koepp. “Glenn Koepp’s genuine kindness, inquisitive nature and spirit of adventure were as unmatched as his expertise and knowledge of the Louisiana Legislature where he spent decades on staff in both chambers culminating with his retirement as secretary of the Louisiana Senate. Glenn’s service to the state was exemplary. I will always remember him fondly from my years as a state lawmaker. Please join me and Donna in praying for his wife, Anna, their children, family and all who were fortunate to know and work with him."