Louisiana State

Louisiana COVID hospitalizations rise above 400

By Chris Miller
WWL-AMFM
 18 days ago

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana edged above 400 in today’s reports from the Louisiana Department of Health – 410. That’s the highest it has been since March 24.

