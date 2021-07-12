Cancel
Saint Joseph County, MI

2 arrested in connection to meth, stolen catalytic converters in St. Joseph County

By Bianca Cseke
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 18 days ago
Two people were arrested late last week in St. Joseph County after deputies found meth and multiple catalytic converters they suspected were stolen.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop for a speeding violation about 11:15 p.m. Friday at Centreville-Constantine Road near Engle Road in Florence Township, according to a news release Monday.

The driver – and only occupant – of the vehicle was identified as a 47-year-old man from Constantine.

Deputies found about two pounds of meth inside the vehicle with a “substantial” amount of money.

They took the driver to the St. Joseph County Jail on several charges, including possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Law enforcement then obtained a search warrant for the man’s home in Florence Township, where they found a second suspect – a 35-year-old Constantine woman – and an additional 48 grams of meth and paraphernalia used to package and sell meth.

Deputies also seized six catalytic converters they suspect were stolen.

The woman was also lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail on charges of possession with intent to deliver meth.

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

