ACC Announces Football Kickoff Attendees

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday the 42 football student-athletes selected by its 14 league schools to attend the 2021 ACC Football Kickoff, July 21-22, at The Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, North Carolina. For the first time, each team will bring three players to the annual media event.

ACC Network will be live from the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte for the first time on July 21-22, for two days of expansive coverage. The 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports will provide the event’s most robust television coverage to date.

The attendees to the 2021 ACC Football Kickoff are:

Boston College

Head Coach Jeff Hafley

Zion Johnson, OL, Bowie, Maryland

Phil Jurkovec, QB, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Marcus Valdez, DE, Perth Amboy, New Jersey

Clemson

Head Coach Dabo Swinney

Matt Bockhorst, OG, Cincinnati, Ohio

James Skalski, LB, Sharpsburg, Georgia

D.J. Uiagalelei, QB, Inland Empire, California

Duke

Head Coach David Cutcliffe

DeWayne Carter, DT, Pickerington, Ohio

Mataeo Durant, RB, McCormick, South Carolina

Gunnar Holmberg, QB, Wake Forest, North Carolina

Florida State

Head Coach Mike Norvell

Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Eden Prairie, Minnesota

McKenzie Milton, QB, Kapolei, Hawaii

Jordan Travis, QB, West Palm Beach, Florida

Georgia Tech

Head Coach Geoff Collins

Ayinde Eley, LB, Olney, Maryland

Jeff Sims, QB, Jacksonville, Florida

Juanyeh Thomas, DB, Niceville, Florida

Louisville

Head Coach Scott Satterfield

C.J. Avery, LB, Grenada, Mississippi

Malik Cunningham, QB, Montgomery, Alabama

Marshon Ford, TE, Louisville, Kentucky

Miami

Head Coach Manny Diaz

Bubba Bolden, S, Las Vegas, Nevada

Michael Harley Jr., WR, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

D’Eriq King, QB, Manvel, Texas

North Carolina

Head Coach Mack Brown

Tomon Fox, LB, Lawrenceville, Georgia

Jeremiah Gemmel, LB, Newnan, Georgia

Sam Howell, QB, Indian Trail, North Carolina

NC State

Head Coach Dave Doeren

Grant Gibson, C, Charlotte, North Carolina

Devin Leary, QB, Sicklerville, New Jersey

Payton Wilson, LB, Hillsborough, North Carolina

Pitt

Head Coach Pat Narduzzi

Jordan Addison, WR, Frederick, Maryland

Deslin Alexandre, DL, Pompano Beach, Florida

Kenny Pickett, QB, Oakhurst, New Jersey

Syracuse

Head Coach Dino Babers

Josh Black, DL, Loves Park, Illinois

Taj Harris, WR, Beverly, New Jersey

Airon Servais, OL, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Virginia

Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall

Brennan Armstrong, QB, Shelby, Ohio

Joey Blount, S, Atlanta, Georgia

Keytaon Thompson, WR/QB, New Orleans, Louisiana

Virginia Tech

Head Coach Justin Fuente

Braxton Burmeister, QB, La Jolla, California

Chamarri Conner, DB, Jacksonville, Florida

James Mitchell, TE, Big Stone Gap, Virginia

Wake Forest

Head Coach Dave Clawson

Sam Hartman, QB, Charlotte, North Carolina

Luke Masterson, LB, Naples, Florida

Jaquarii Roberson, WR, Murfreesboro, North Carolina

Among the offensive players in attendance at ACC Kickoff will be 15 quarterbacks, five wide receivers, four offensive linemen, two tight ends and one running back. Defensively, seven linebackers, five defensive linemen and four defensive backs will attend. Virginia’s Keytaon Thompson is listed as a QB/WR.

Thirteen teams will bring at least one quarterback with Florida State (McKenzie Milton and Jordan Travis) and Virginia (Brennan Armstrong and Keytaon Thompson) bringing two.

The ACC Kickoff student-athletes hail from 20 states with seven from Florida, six from North Carolina, four each from Georgia and New Jersey and three from Maryland and Ohio. There are two players from California, and one apiece from Alabama, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Thirteen of 14 ACC teams will return a quarterback this season with starting experience led by Pitt’s Kenny Pickett with 36 career starts and Miami’s King with 33. FSU’s McKenzie Milton started 33 games at UCF before transferring to the Seminoles for the 2021 season.

–courtesy of ACC Communications