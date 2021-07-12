ACC Announces Football Kickoff Attendees
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday the 42 football student-athletes selected by its 14 league schools to attend the 2021 ACC Football Kickoff, July 21-22, at The Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, North Carolina. For the first time, each team will bring three players to the annual media event.
ACC Network will be live from the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte for the first time on July 21-22, for two days of expansive coverage. The 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports will provide the event’s most robust television coverage to date.
The attendees to the 2021 ACC Football Kickoff are:
Boston College
Zion Johnson, OL, Bowie, Maryland
Phil Jurkovec, QB, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Marcus Valdez, DE, Perth Amboy, New Jersey
Clemson
Matt Bockhorst, OG, Cincinnati, Ohio
James Skalski, LB, Sharpsburg, Georgia
D.J. Uiagalelei, QB, Inland Empire, California
Duke
DeWayne Carter, DT, Pickerington, Ohio
Mataeo Durant, RB, McCormick, South Carolina
Gunnar Holmberg, QB, Wake Forest, North Carolina
Florida State
Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Eden Prairie, Minnesota
McKenzie Milton, QB, Kapolei, Hawaii
Jordan Travis, QB, West Palm Beach, Florida
Georgia Tech
Ayinde Eley, LB, Olney, Maryland
Jeff Sims, QB, Jacksonville, Florida
Juanyeh Thomas, DB, Niceville, Florida
Louisville
C.J. Avery, LB, Grenada, Mississippi
Malik Cunningham, QB, Montgomery, Alabama
Marshon Ford, TE, Louisville, Kentucky
Miami
Bubba Bolden, S, Las Vegas, Nevada
Michael Harley Jr., WR, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
D’Eriq King, QB, Manvel, Texas
North Carolina
Tomon Fox, LB, Lawrenceville, Georgia
Jeremiah Gemmel, LB, Newnan, Georgia
Sam Howell, QB, Indian Trail, North Carolina
NC State
Grant Gibson, C, Charlotte, North Carolina
Devin Leary, QB, Sicklerville, New Jersey
Payton Wilson, LB, Hillsborough, North Carolina
Pitt
Jordan Addison, WR, Frederick, Maryland
Deslin Alexandre, DL, Pompano Beach, Florida
Kenny Pickett, QB, Oakhurst, New Jersey
Syracuse
Josh Black, DL, Loves Park, Illinois
Taj Harris, WR, Beverly, New Jersey
Airon Servais, OL, Green Bay, Wisconsin
Virginia
Brennan Armstrong, QB, Shelby, Ohio
Joey Blount, S, Atlanta, Georgia
Keytaon Thompson, WR/QB, New Orleans, Louisiana
Virginia Tech
Braxton Burmeister, QB, La Jolla, California
Chamarri Conner, DB, Jacksonville, Florida
James Mitchell, TE, Big Stone Gap, Virginia
Wake Forest
Sam Hartman, QB, Charlotte, North Carolina
Luke Masterson, LB, Naples, Florida
Jaquarii Roberson, WR, Murfreesboro, North Carolina
Among the offensive players in attendance at ACC Kickoff will be 15 quarterbacks, five wide receivers, four offensive linemen, two tight ends and one running back. Defensively, seven linebackers, five defensive linemen and four defensive backs will attend. Virginia’s Keytaon Thompson is listed as a QB/WR.
Thirteen teams will bring at least one quarterback with Florida State (McKenzie Milton and Jordan Travis) and Virginia (Brennan Armstrong and Keytaon Thompson) bringing two.
The ACC Kickoff student-athletes hail from 20 states with seven from Florida, six from North Carolina, four each from Georgia and New Jersey and three from Maryland and Ohio. There are two players from California, and one apiece from Alabama, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.
Thirteen of 14 ACC teams will return a quarterback this season with starting experience led by Pitt’s Kenny Pickett with 36 career starts and Miami’s King with 33. FSU’s McKenzie Milton started 33 games at UCF before transferring to the Seminoles for the 2021 season.
–courtesy of ACC Communications
Comments / 0