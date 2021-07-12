Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The time Waylon Jennings asked Alan Jackson, 'what the hell is a chattahoochee?'

By Monica Rivera
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 18 days ago

Don’t worry, you aren’t the only one who isn’t exactly sure what a Chattahoochie is, even though you’ve been singing along with Alan Jackson about it (errr them?) for years.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Audacy

Audacy

31K+
Followers
42K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
Person
Waylon Jennings
Person
Alan Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chattahoochee#Country Classics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Google
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Alan Jackson Says He and Wife Denise Live Out One of His Favorite Lyrics in Touching New Clip

The beauty of Alan Jackson’s music is its simple authenticity. We hear his name and think of an award-winning, chart-topping, country music icon. However, AJ is still just a good ol’ boy from Georgia at the end of the day. Most of the time, when he writes songs, he writes from his heart and is informed by his experiences. In fact, most of his best songs are autobiographical. Heck, he wrote his first number-one single to celebrate ten years of marriage with his wife Denise.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Totally Nails Alan Jackson’s ‘She’s Got the Rhythm (I Got the Blues)’

Certainly, Kelly Clarkson has a powerhouse voice. And although none of us could ever forget that fact, Clarkson frequently reminds us during her “Kellyoke” segment of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” During the segment, Clarkson chooses popular songs to cover. She’s pretty much covered every genre and her renditions of songs never disappoint. Most recently she covered country music legend Alan Jackson’s classic, “She’s Got the Rhythm (I Got the Blues).”
TV & Videosthemesh.tv

Etta May, Amazon Spiders and Trolling Alan Jackson & Justin Moore

In this special episode, Jon is joined by both Marcus Stamos and Sebastian to talk about a trip to the Hickory Motor Speedway for School Bus Racing and review security camera footage from a recent criminal incident at Jon’s home. Then it’s “Troll Patrol”! This week’s victims include country singers...
MusicCMT

WATCH: Marty Stuart Jams With Waylon Jennings In This Throwback Video

Marty Stuart recently shared a vintage video clip from 1991, featuring himself with country superstar Waylon Jennings–two musicians and staunch country music fans hanging out on a tour bus and performing Jenning’s “Waymore’s Blues” before a show in Clarkston, Michigan. At the time, Stuart was enjoying success on the country radio charts with songs including “Hillbilly Rock,” “Tempted,” and “Little Things.”
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

And The Saddest Country Song Of All Time Is…

The Write-Ins There were a couple of songs that got enough write-in votes that they probably should have been included on our list of songs to choose from. But by far the most popular write-in song was “You Should Be Here” by Cole Swindell. A few others that were popular...
EntertainmentPosted by
TVShowsAce

At Eight Months Sober, Chase Chrisley Celebrates Home Ownership

A new episode of Chrisley Confessions dropped yesterday featuring Todd, Chase, and Julie Chrisley. The family spent some time talking about Chase and his sobriety. Turns out, Chase Chrisley is eight months sober. Eight months from what? Well, Chase clarified this applies to ALL controlled substances. But, he mostly had an issue with marijuana and alcohol.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Dusty Hill’s wife Charleen McCrory?

DUSTY Hill was known for his role in the rock group ZZ Top. Hill passed away in his home in Houston on July 27, 2021, the legendary band announced on social media. McCrory and Hill were dating for more than 10 years when the couple tied the knot on March 23, 2002, in Houston, Texas.
CelebritiesAmerican Songwriter

Alan Jackson, George Strait, Reba, Garth Brooks and More Set to Honor Charley Pride in ’CMT Giants: Charley Pride‘ Special

The life and career of the legendary trailblazer and country music singer Charley Pride will be front and center during a 90-minute TV special, CMT Giants: Charley Pride. Airing Wednesday, August 25 at 9p/8c exclusively on CMT, the start studded event will bring together some of country music’s biggest stars to celebrate Pride’s most iconic hits.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Mark Wahlberg Is a Dad Who Bonds With His Dead Gay Son (Over Lady Gaga Lyrics)

In January 2013, a gay 15-year-old named Jadin Bell, from La Grande, Oregon, hanged himself from a piece of playground equipment and, after being kept on life support for several weeks, died in early February that year. He was a sophomore in high school. He’d dreamed of becoming an artist, of going to New York City for college — of, at the very least, getting the hell out of La Grande. Like many queer teens before him and, it’s painful to say, many since his death, Jadin was subject to intense bullying — mistreatment that became the primary point of...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker’s Daughter, 15, Calls Kourtney Kardashian Her ‘Stepmom’ In ‘Never Have I Ever’ Game

Amidst rumors that Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker secretly got engaged, Travis’ daughter Alabama referred to Kourtney as her ‘stepmom’ during an Instagram Live. Travis Barker‘s daughter Alabama, 15, just dropped a major clue that the Blink-182 drummer is engaged to Kourtney Kardashian, 42. During a recent Instagram Live, Alabama, whom Travis, 45, shares with ex Shanna Moakler, 46, was playing a game of “Never Have I Ever” with friends when someone asked the question of if anyone has met the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. Obviously, Alabama pointed out that has indeed met Kourtney by sweetly responding to her pals, “She’s my my stepmom.” Watch the adorable moment in the video below!

Comments / 0

Community Policy