I-75 remains closed in Troy after tanker explosion, fire on freeway [VIDEO]
Police have closed northbound I-75 in Oakland County due to a big vehicle explosion and fire on the freeway. An explosion was heard from miles away.www.audacy.com
Police have closed northbound I-75 in Oakland County due to a big vehicle explosion and fire on the freeway. An explosion was heard from miles away.www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio
Comments / 0