Troy, MI

I-75 remains closed in Troy after tanker explosion, fire on freeway [VIDEO]

By Marisa Jenkins
Posted by 
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 16 days ago
Police have closed northbound I-75 in Oakland County due to a big vehicle explosion and fire on the freeway. An explosion was heard from miles away.

Detroit, MI
