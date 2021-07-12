Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB draft, Day 2 tracker: Orioles take NCAA hits leader Connor Norby 41st overall, Reed Trimble with No. 65 pick

By Jon Meoli, Baltimore Sun
Posted by 
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 18 days ago

After taking one of the most productive college hitters in the country with their first pick in this year’s MLB draft, the Orioles kicked off the second day of the draft by selecting East Carolina second baseman Connor Norby with the No. 41 overall pick Monday.

The NCAA hits leader with 102 this spring was the first of eight college hitters selected with the Orioles’ 10 picks Monday, a trend domestic scouting supervisor Brad Ciolek said was no coincidence.

“Bottom line is we were looking to take the best available player, and granted, there is a lot of data and analytic insights with the college bat demographic that we feel very strongly and comfortable with,” Ciolek said after the 10th round completed. “We went ahead and made sure to target those guys early and often.”

Norby was the first of several players targeted for that reason, having climbed draft boards thanks to a standout junior year . He hit .415 with a 1.143 OPS and exploded for 15 doubles and 15 home runs after not hitting for much power earlier in his career.

Baseball America, which ranked him as the 43rd-best prospect in the draft, noted that Norby had an OPS over 1.000 against all types of pitches as a junior in a season that had him named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year and a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, given to the nation’s top college player. MLB.com had Norby rated 58th.

Norby was the first of 10 picks the Orioles will make Monday in the shortened 2021 draft, which will have 20 rounds instead of the traditional 40. They took only one pitcher, fifth-round right-hander Carlos Tavera, and one high school player, eighth-round catcher Creed Willems.

The lack of pitching should come as no surprise after the Orioles took just two in the first 10 rounds in 2019 before loading up later in the draft.

“It’s one of those things where we always have pitchers lined up, up and down our board,” Ciolek said. “Ultimately we have to make a decision, take the risk into account. But we will be looking extensively at some arms tomorrow.”

The Orioles’ draft class will be built around top pick Colton Cowser, a center fielder from Sam Houston who was taken fifth overall Sunday night .

For their picks within the first 10 rounds, the Orioles have a signing bonus pool of $11,829,300 that can be spread. Though each pick has a recommended slot value — Cowser’s was $6.18 million — the team can sign players for more or less than that assigned amount, provided they stay within the bonus pool.

Here are the Orioles’ picks Monday:

Round 2 (No. 41 overall): Connor Norby, 2B, East Carolina

Skinny: The Orioles’ lean toward college hitters who show improvement while on campus and post big numbers as juniors continued with the 5-foot-11 Norby, who hit 30 extra-base hits and stole 18 bases in 2021 while walking 34 times against 33 walks.

Ciolek’s take: “Norby has tremendous feel for the barrel, he has the ability to adjust well, both from the fastball to breaking ball to off-speed stuff. It’s a lightning-quick bat. If you guys had an opportunity to tune in during the [NCAA regional] against Vanderbilt, he matched up very well. Stood in there against two of the better arms in Kumar Rocker and [Jack] Leiter. We really like what we’re getting here in terms of the offensive potential, and he’s a very athletic kid. We’re excited we were able to get him in the second round.”

Recommended bonus slot: $1.81 million

Competitive balance round B (No. 65 overall): Reed Trimble, OF, Southern Mississippi

Skinny: Trimble was a second-year freshman — essentially making him a draft-eligible sophomore for the Eagles and got off to a slow start in his first full college season before rebounding to bat .345 with a 1.052 OPS and 17 home runs while stealing 12 bases.

He was tied for the NCAA lead with 72 RBIs, and had a standout weekend during the NCAA regional in Oxford, Mississippi, hitting three home runs and driving in 14 runs over five games. Baseball America rated Trimble as their 104th-best draft prospect, while MLB.com rated Trimble No. 148.

Ciolek’s take: “Trimble is a very athletic kid, switch-hitter with plus bat speed from both sides of the plate. He moves around extremely well in center and he has played some second base and some shortstop. We will kick the tires on that potentially but we did draft him first and foremost as a center fielder. The key thing is we do like guys who are versatile and he fit that mold as well.”

Recommended bonus slot: $1.03 million

Round 3 (No. 76 overall): John Rhodes, OF, Kentucky

Skinny: When the draft moved from June to July, Rhodes became a draft-eligible sophomore and thus got put into the spotlight as a possible first-day pick. He struggled some this year, batting .251 with a .905 OPS, but led the country in outfield assists with eight.

Rhodes was rated the 173rd-best prospect by Baseball America, with MLB.com slotting him at No. 134.

Recommended bonus slot: $818,200

Round 4 (No. 106 overall): Donta Williams, OF, Arizona

Skinny: Williams is coming off a strong 2021 season where he played 62 games and supported a .342 batting average with eight home runs and 49 RBIs. Williams was named to the Pac-12 All-Conference Team this past season while helping Arizona to a 45-18 record. Williams received Pac-12 All-Defensive Team honors in 2021 and in 2019.

Recommended bonus slot: $549,000

Round 5 (No. 137 overall): Carlos Tavera, P, University of Texas-Arlington

Skinny: Tavera appeared in 15 games (started in 14) for the Mavericks in 2021. Tavera, who was named the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week twice, was 3-4 with a 3.04 ERA and held opponents to a .177 batting average. He recorded 117 strikeouts and 33 walks in 83 innings pitched. Before his junior season getting cut short due to the pandemic, Tavera recorded a 1.71 ERA in four games.

Ciolek’s take: “This year, was up to 96 [mph], settling around 92-94 with feel for a slider and a plus changeup. Seeing, in addition to what our scouts saw in the seats at UT-Arlington and also having the data to kind of cement those findings that we had with our scouting reports, we feel really happy about the overall stuff in that package there that we have with Carlos.”

Recommended bonus slot: $406,000

Round 6 (No. 167 overall): Collin Burns, SS, Tulane

Skinny: Burns had a breakout sophomore season, as he recorded a .353 batting average with eight home runs and 50 RBIs . Burns was named First Team All-American Athletic Conference, Third Team Collegiate Baseball All-America, First Team American Baseball Coaches Association South All-Region, and Second Team NCBWA All-America. The 5-foot-11 shortstop was a finalist for the Brooks Wallace Shortstop of the Year Award and was the only Tulane player to start in all 55 games this season.

Ciolek’s take: “We took a lot of guys that have the ability to move well laterally in the outfield, and also some guys that have some versatility. Collin Burns is an excellent example of that. He moves very well in the dirt, has excellent instincts and a big-league clock.”

Recommended bonus slot: $304,200

Round 7 (No. 197 overall): Connor Pavolony, C, Tennessee

Skinny: Pavolony was named to the NCAA Knoxville All-Regional Team and the SEC All-Tournament Team. The right-handed catcher started in 46 games for the Volunteers, registering a .260 batting average with seven home runs and 26 RBIs in 154 plate appearances. In Tennessee’s NCAA Regional victory over Wright State on June 4, Pavolony drove in a pair of runs on three hits, including a home run.

Recommended bonus slot: $237,000

Round 8 (No. 227 overall): Creed Willems, C, Aledo High School (TX)

Skinny: Willems, a TCU commit, is ranked the ninth best catcher in the country and 130rd overall player by perfectgame.org. Willems, who also plays first and third base, stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 220 pounds coming out of high school. Perfect Game describes Willems as an athletic player who uses his strong lower half to generate speed and has good raw arm strength.

Ciolek’s take: “Creed is a baseball player. When he shows up to the field, everyone knows that he’s there to have fun and enjoy himself. But we will look to develop him as a catcher. We actually had him here at Camden Yards and he hit about three to four balls onto Eutaw Street. He has prodigious raw power and we’re really excited about that.”

Recommended bonus slot: $187,700

Round 9 (No. 257 overall): Ryan Higgins, 3B, Fresno State

Skinny: Higgins started in 44 games for the Bulldogs during his junior season and showcased his versatility by playing left field, third base, first base while contributing as designated hitter. Higgins was solid at the plate, registering a .352 batting average with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs.

Recommended bonus slot: $159,700

Round 10 (No. 287 overall): Billy Cook, OF, Pepperdine

Skinny: Cook, who was named First Team All-West Coast Conference, finished off his senior season at Pepperdine with a .298 batting average with 17 home runs and 42 RBIs in 131 plate appearances. One of Cook’s best games of the season came against BYU on May 22 when he belted three home runs and four RBIs. Cook had a .344 batting average during a shortened 2020 season.

Recommended bonus slot: $148,200

Comments / 0

The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Mlb Draft#The Golden Spikes Award#Mlb Com#Eagles#Oxford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brigham Young University
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Texas Christian University
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Texas Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

5-star OL from Texas names final 5, includes 2 SEC teams

One of the top offensive linemen in the class of 2022 is down to five schools, including a pair of SEC rivals. Arlington (Texas) Bowie 5-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell shared Friday that Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and USC are the schools in the mix to land his commitment. Campbell...
Arizona StateDaily Iberian

Two Arizona pitchers announce they are transferring to LSU

Arizona pitchers Riley Cooper and Bryce Collins are transferring to LSU, the two announced in separate posts to their Twitter accounts Friday. The two are the fifth and sixth players announcing transfers since LSU hired head coach Jay Johnson in late June. Three of those transfers played for Johnson at Arizona, and four of the transfers are pitchers.
MLBR Scarlet Knights

Baseball Adds Two Transfer Pitchers to 2022 Roster

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers baseball and head coach Steve Owens welcome Sam Bello and Jared Kollar to the program. The two transfers will join the Scarlet Knights this fall in preparation for the 2022 season. Photo Credits. Bello: Maryland Athletics. Kollar: Scott Abbott & Andy Mead. Sam Bello. RHP |...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

NBA Draft news: Lakers sign free agent Chaundee Brown

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t have a pick in the 2021 NBA Draft after trading for Russell Westbrook, but they may have added NBA-caliber talent to their organization in the minutes after. Following the signings of versatile former Gonzaga Bulldogs wing Joel Ajayi and high-flyer Mac McClung, the Lakers inked...
MLBPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles sign top draft pick Colton Cowser, the No. 5 overall selection

The Orioles and their top draft pick have a deal. The team announced Saturday that it signed Sam Houston outfielder Colton Cowser, the No. 5 overall pick in last weekend’s Major League Baseball draft. Cowser, 21, signed for $4.9 million, below the slot value of $6,180,700. The Orioles also signed second-round pick Connor Norby, a second baseman from East Carolina, on Friday for $1.7 million, ...
MLBallfans.co

10 things to know about Rangers’ No. 2 pick Jack Leiter: From MLB family ties to his no-hit streak

Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter was selected second overall by the Texas Rangers in the MLB draft Sunday night. In an era full of second-generation players, the Rangers took the son of a 19-year MLB veteran. Al Leiter pitched his way to three World Series, two All-Star games and 162 wins over the course of his career from 1987-2005. His uncle, Mark, pitched 11 years in the majors, too. His cousin, Mark Leiter Jr., played 47 games in MLB from 2017-18.
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Barry Switzer Says 1 School Is Hurt Most By Oklahoma, Texas

Oklahoma and Texas’ move to the SEC has sparked plenty of debate about what this addition means for the conference’s existing 14 teams. Barry Switzer, who has deep connections with both the SEC and the Big 12, believes this move will benefit the Arkansas Razorbacks. Switzer served as a player/assistant...
MLBmasnsports.com

Orioles sign second-round draft selection Connor Norby

The Baltimore Orioles today announced that they have signed their second selection, No. 41 overall, of the 2021 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, infielder Connor Norby, from East Carolina University (NC). Norby, 21, hit .415/.484/.659 (102-for-246) with 15 doubles, 15 home runs, 64 runs, and 51 RBI in 61...
MLBbaltimorebaseball.com

It will take years to evaluate Orioles’ draft

For the first time, Major League Baseball scheduled its draft to begin the night before the Home Run Derby as part of All-Star Game festivities. In previous years, the draft was held in early June. There was a lot happening on Sunday. It was the final Orioles game of a...
Arkansas StateWest Memphis Evening Times

Red Wolves catcher picked in 2021 MLB Draft

A-State Media JONESBORO — The Texas Rangers selected Arkansas State junior catcher Liam Hicks in the ninth round of the Major League Baseball draft on Monday. Hicks was chosen with the 254th overall selection. He is the 17th Arkansas State player drafted since Tommy Raffo became the Red Wolves’ head coach before the 2009 season.
MLBPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles welcome top draft picks Colton Cowser, Connor Norby to Camden Yards: ‘A day they’ll never forget’

Around the batting practice cage stood a quartet of batters who had themselves a busy All-Star week, two each right- and left-handed, all of them donning orange. There were the two who had already arrived as Orioles, and the two who were taking their earliest steps toward doing so. Friday at Camden Yards, the Orioles welcomed their top two picks from this month’s Major League Baseball draft in ...
MLBEl Reno Tribune

Kouba picked up by Houston in MLB Draft

For the second time in seven years, El Reno High School will have a graduate on the path to becoming a Major League Baseball player. Rhett Kouba, who finished up his first season with Dallas Baptist…
MLBbaybusinessnews.com

Mobile Native Picked In First Round Of MLB Draft

Maddux Bruns, a left-handed pitcher from UMS-Wright Preparatory School, was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers as the 29th overall pick in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft on July 11, AL.com reported. Maddux was named “Mr. Baseball” by the Alabama Sports Writers Association and “Alabama Player of the Year by” Gatorade in 2020. Bruns is the second player from Mobile County or Baldwin County to be drafted in the first round straight out of high school, joining former McGill-Toolen Catholic High School standout Bubba Thompson (26th overall in 2017). Though he has signed with reigning national champion Mississippi State University, Bruns said he will bypass college.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees 2021 draft pick results tracker and social media guide

The 2021 MLB Draft is well underway, as it began on Sunday night with the Pirates surprising everyone by taking Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the No. 1 overall pick and continued through the end of the first competitive balance round at No. 36, which the Twins used to take high school shortstop Noah Miller.
MLBfoxbaltimore.com

Orioles Sign Top Draft Pick

((BALTIMORE)) Less than a week after they made his the fifth overall selection in the MLB draft, The Orioles have signed their number one draft pick, outfielder Colton Cowser. The signing was announced Saturday afternoon. Cowser signed for $4.9 million, about $1.2 million short of the slotted amount. They say...

Comments / 0

Community Policy