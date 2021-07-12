Florissant man shot, killed in parking lot of Kinloch Schnucks warehouse
KINLOCH, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An argument in the parking lot of a North County warehouse turned deadly Saturday afternoon. Officers said two contracted workers got into an argument in the parking lot of Schnucks warehouse at 8500 Scudder Avenue in Kinloch. One man then pulled out a gun and shot an employee, later identified as Norman Green, 27, of Florissant. Green was rushed to a hospital where he later died.www.kmov.com
