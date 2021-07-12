Roundtable Discussion: Cohen Leads Examination of Therapy Decisions for CLL During COVID-19

A hematologist/oncologist provides insights on individualizing second-line therapy for patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma. Perry Cook, MD: What should we offer patients in second-line therapy? I think we’ve discussed at length the opportunities for patients who are early progressors. They should receive something very different than what they received before. On the other hand, last week I saw a patient who had a 10-year response to rituximab and bendamustine. He now has palpable axillary nodes, and his imaging shows minimal disease elsewhere. I’m going to watch him, and when his disease progression justifies additional therapy, I’m very likely to return to chemoimmunotherapy, because he did so well the first time. I think his chances of doing half as well the second time are reasonably good, so I would go back to the previous therapy, unlike the plan for the patient who progressed 19 months into therapy that we talked about before. The late progressors have all the options on the table, and the experience they’ve had before is likely to be predictive of the experience that they’ll have with retreatment.