Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

At a Rio cafe, cats and coffee combine for a cause

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 19 days ago

(Reuters) – At the Gato Café in downtown Rio de Janeiro, coffee and tea are served with whiskers and a purr. In its pink-walled interior, customers can purchase lattes dusted with cat silhouettes and accompanied by paw-shaped biscuits while cats lounge lazily in an adjacent room. Cat cafés were first...

kelo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cats And Dogs#Like A Cat#Coffee#Caf#Reuters#Gato Caf#Bigodes Do Bunker Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
World
Country
Japan
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Country
Brazil
Related
PetsPosted by
New York Only

Purrs And Paws Is A Completely Cat-Themed Catopia Of A Cafe In New York

If you haven’t experienced a cat cafe, it’s exactly what it sounds like. Cats and coffee are combined into one magical place where you can sip a “cat-purrccino” while cuddling with adorable cats. While New York has several cat cafes, you can check out one in Victor right at the Eastview Mall. Purrs and Paws […] The post Purrs And Paws Is A Completely Cat-Themed Catopia Of A Cafe In New York appeared first on Only In Your State.
Los Angeles, CApalisadesnews.com

New ‘Catio’ Opens at Cat Cafe Lounge

Los Angeles’ only non-Profit Cat Cafe has a new ‘Catio’ where you can enjoy a beverage and the company of kitties all while helping save a life. This video brought to you by School of Rock.
Petsthedigestonline.com

Check Out These New Jersey Cat Cafes

A cappuccino, a book in hand, and a cat to snuggle – purrhaps one of the best ways to spend a weekend afternoon. The concept of a dog/cat cafe started in Taiwan. Residents with small apartments that couldn’t accommodate pets would visit these places to gain some comfort in the presence of animals. The craze soon spread, and can now be enjoyed almost anywhere in the world. Including NJ, where there are four cat cafes throughout the state.
AnimalsPosted by
CatTime

Hookworm In Cats: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Hookworm infections in cats happen when the hookworm intestinal parasite latches on to the cat's intestinal wall in order to feed on their tissue or blood. Hookworms themselves look like tiny, very thin worms. Here's what you should know. The post Hookworm In Cats: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on CatTime.
PetsPosted by
CatTime

Dislocated Joints (Luxations) In Cats: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Dislocated joints -- also known as luxations -- in cats occur when the ligaments and tendons that hold the joints together become damaged and move out of proper alignment. This causes the joint to become dislocated. Here's what you should know. The post Dislocated Joints (Luxations) In Cats: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on CatTime.
Georgetown, DCWashingtonian.com

DC’s First-Ever Cat Cafe Reopens With a Mission in Mind

If you’ve ever walked past Crumbs & Whiskers on M Street in Georgetown late at night, a peek through the windows reveals an astonishing sight—30 cats lounging about on an array of bougie benches and plush pillows. Luckily for local cat lovers and those enchanted by this sight, DC’s first cat cafe reopened in June—now with a goal to save 500 cats by Labor Day.
Home & Gardendailycoffeenews.com

Design Details: Victus Coffee Emphasizes Fuel for a Cause

The Victus Coffee brand was created in 2015 with a singular mission to support Team Rwanda Cycling, which has since grown to fuel the competitive aspirations of hundreds of young Rwandan cyclists. Behind the brand is the specialty coffee roasting company J.René Coffee Roasters and its founder José René Martinez...
Recipesfavfamilyrecipes.com

The Complete Cafe Rio Sweet Pork Salad Recipe

The Complete Cafe Rio Sweet Pork Salad Recipe, right at your fingertips! So easy to make at home, and tastes exactly like the popular restaurant version. Thank you to all you die hard Cafe Rio and Costa Vida fans for making us the number one site for Cafe Rio copycat recipes! If you haven’t tried this easy recipe for the famous Sweet Pork Salad yet, you are in for a treat! We LOVE Cafe Rio and Costa Vida – and we’re very picky about our Cafe Rio sweet pork. This recipe tastes exactly like the restaurant version, but so easy because you can make it right at home! We also played around with the rice, the beans, and the house ranch dressing. Finally, we nailed it! This recipe tastes exactly like having Cafe Rio take-out. Try it for yourself and you will see what we mean!
Environmentkfgo.com

Rio’s homeless brave unprecedented cold

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – As an unusual cold snap stuns residents of Rio de Janeiro, a Brazilian city famous for its sun, sand and sea, the city’s homeless have been struggling to sleep through the chill. “It’s very cold. Even with two blankets and a quilt, I still felt...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
Lifestyletalesbuzz.com

Calm airport worker praised for booting ‘Karen’ from flight

This customer just got served. A Dallas airport employee is being praised for his even-keeled professionalism after he was filmed masterfully handling an unruly flyer who allegedly called his colleague a “bitch.”. In the now-viral clip, which currently has more 86,000 upvotes on Reddit, an unidentified check-in clerk can be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy