Italian Matteo Berrettini, 25, should have been among the favorites for the title at the next Tokyo Olympics. He does not. 8 and the Wimbledon finalist will not travel to Tokyo due to a muscle strain. Thus, Berrettini joins Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem on the list of notable absences from the Olympics, taking more time off the court after his first Major final and gathering energy before the US tour.