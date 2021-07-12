Dan Auerbach To Make Directorial Debut With Dr. John Documentary

This busy month for album releases concludes with, what else, a busy day for album releases! Diamond-studded singer Yola reunites with producer Dan Auerbach on Stand for Myself. Dialing up the anthems and emotions of her breakthrough, Walk Through Fire, Yola’s new set is bold and uncompromising. Speaking of followups, Happier Than Ever marks the long-awaited return of Billie Eilish; the album points to new creative frontiers for the young superstar. Veteran Los Angelenos Los Lobos salute their hometown’s musical heritage on Native Sons, offering up covers of The Beach Boys and Jackson Browne. After firmly establishing himself as producer to the stars, Jack Antonoff returns to his Bleachers project for Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, with guests including Bruce Springsteen and Lana Del Rey.