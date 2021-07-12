Cancel
Movies

Dan Auerbach To Make Directorial Debut With Dr. John Documentary

By Michael Broerman
liveforlivemusic.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan Auerbach will make his big-screen debut with a documentary on the late Dr. John, RadicalMedia announced on Monday. The yet-untitled film will focus on the life and music of the iconic New Orleans pianist born Mac Rebannack. This announcement comes as the culmination of a years-long friendship between Black...

liveforlivemusic.com

