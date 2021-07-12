Cancel
Valerie Bertinelli Shares Tearful Message To Online Haters Who Comment On Her Weight

DoYouRemember?
Valerie Bertinelli shared an emotional video on Instagram after receiving comments about her weight online. Her son, Wolfgang, and other celebrity friends jumped right in to back her up. Valerie admitted that she read some of her recent comments and someone told her she needed to lose weight.

She said sarcastically, “Because see, I don’t have a scale or I don’t have clothes that I’m trying to put on every day and I don’t have mirrors so I don’t see what’s become of me. So I needed that help to let me know that I need to lose weight.”

Valerie Bertinelli opens up about receiving hurtful comments about her weight online

LOS ANGELES – MAY 5: Valerie Bertinelli at the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Convention Center on May 5, 2019 in Pasadena, CA / carrie-nelson/Image Collect

Valerie was in tears as she recorded the video, adding, “You’re not being helpful. Because when you see somebody who has put some weight on, my first thought is, ‘That person is obviously going through some things.’”

She captioned her video, “(exhales…) 🙏🏼 aren’t we tired of body shaming women yet?! smh. I was going to delete my stories because it’s a little embarrassing and scary to be so vulnerable. But then I realized it was hitting a ‘good’ nerve with so many of you who were so sweet to dm and share your same vulnerability and struggles. We all could use a little more kindness and patience and grace, because we just never know what someone else is going through. So here it is. Not deleting. Owning it. ♥️ #compassion”

PERSONALLY YOURS, Valerie Bertinelli, 2000 / Everett Collection

Her son Wolfgang commented, “You’re perfect the way you are, Ma. I love you ❤️ (also for no particular reason, what was that f****** @ so I can harass them with memes?)” What a sweet son! Valerie has been open about her body image struggles for many years. She admitted that she often uses food to comfort herself when things are stressful or she is going through a grieving process.

She said she tries not to read comments from online trolls but it happens to the best of us! Sending Valerie lots of love… we think you look amazing! Watch Valerie’s video below:

