Technology Is the Wave of the Future and UpKy Wants to Bring That to the Real Estate Market

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The world has been undergoing paradigm shift almost every day, and everything has changed from its inception. The advances have been instilled in most parts of the world ever since the invention came into existence. The world has moved from its pristine state to an advanced technological era that has now become the norm of life for everyone. Everything evolves around technological advancements and transitions and that includes human beings too. If we detach from technology, the world will be in chaos and may even become a non-entity. Ever since technology spread its wings, most of the industry has transformed itself from manual work processes to complete automation. The construction industry cannot fly in the face of, instead, the industry had to embrace the new era.