The secret to keeping your child’s screen time down is very simple: all you need is to have the constant company and attention of three adults, none of whom are working, one of whom has already raised four children, for a week, in a stone cottage, in the middle of nowhere, with good weather, and – here’s where it gets spicy – no electricity, phone reception or internet access. Honestly, it’s so easy! I don’t know why I hadn’t tried it before.