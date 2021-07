On the day Jon Wolfe lost his best friend, he spent the night looking for the song that he would forever sing in his honor. “I really didn't want to face it,” explains the Texas country star in a revealing interview about the death of his dear friend, Conrad Soriano. "I was so angry, to be honest. That night I poured up a glass of whiskey and just sat there listening to pitch songs for my new project. I came across this song … and I just started crying.”