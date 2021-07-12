Woman dies in Oro Valley wreck near Oracle and Hardy

A 50-year-old woman died in a crash over the weekend in Oro Valley.

According to a news release from the Oro Valley Police Department, on July 10 around 2:59 p.m., officers responded to a wreck at the intersection of Oracle Rd. and Hardy Rd.

Officers learned that a Fiat 500 was traveling south toward the intersection when it struck the rear of another vehicle, resulting in two more vehicles being hit.

The driver of the Fiat was transported to a local hospital, where she later died from injuries.

She was identified Monday as Kathleen Marie Rich.

This investigation is ongoing.