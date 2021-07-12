CJ Fredrick expected to be “ready to go” for season-opener following “minor procedure”

The Detroit Pistons are on the clock with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft, and there is zero suspense this year on who will be the first pick. Cade Cunningham leads a draft class that is defined by star-power at the top. While Cunningham will be Detroit’s choice with the first pick, both USC center Evan Mobley and G League Ignite shooting guard Jalen Green are talented enough to go No. 1 overall in a vacuum. With Jalen Suggs also establishing himself as a terrific prospect during his freshman year at Gonzaga, the 2021 NBA Draft will be remembered for the excellent quartet of players taken with the first four picks.