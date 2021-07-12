CJ Fredrick expected to be “ready to go” for season-opener following “minor procedure”
CJ Fredrick is expected to be “ready to go” when the college basketball season tips off this fall, John Calipari announced this afternoon. After Ryan Lemond reported on KSR this morning that the Iowa guard transfer underwent surgery this morning to repair a broken leg, the UK head coach confirmed that a procedure had been done, but clarified that it was only minor and “needed to be done at some point before the season.”kentuckysportsradio.com
