JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With COVID-19 case counts rising and the rapid spread of the delta variant, Mayo Clinic and dozens of other health care professional societies and organizations on Monday called for all health care employers to require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. More than 50 groups -- including the American Medical Association, American Nurses Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, Association of American Medical Colleges, the National Association for Home Care and Hospice and the Mayo Clinic -- representing millions of workers said mandatory vaccinations for health care workers would protect the safety of patients and residents of long-term care facilities and make the health care sector a leader in COVID-19 vaccination just as cases, hospitalization and deaths are once again rising throughout the United States.