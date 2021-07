For years people have been using Apple cider vinegar as an ailment for infections and cough. You might have used it to aid you in losing weight or perhaps as a remedy for acid reflux. People also use apple cider vinegar gummies because raw apple cider vinegar has a sour taste and taking it in is sometimes hard. Many companies like Goli, Zhou, Gummies Garden, Nutracure, etc are making effective apple cider vinegar gummies that people love to use. But is this vinegar beneficial for health? Does it provide you with the treatment you intend to achieve from it?