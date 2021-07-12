Microsoft agrees to acquire cybersecurity company RiskIQ

Google Cloud will be a strategic partner for SAP's RISE program, which aims to accelerate the migration to the cloud for the enterprise software giant's customer base. Under the partnership, SAP RISE customers will be able to leverage Google Cloud's services, including artificial intelligence and machine learning. With SAP's RISE effort, initially outlined in January, the company is looking to simplify its deployments and move to a subscription model. Enterprise customers, who have often customized SAP's applications, are trying to move to more standard models and see RISE as an avenue to transform business processes. SAP is doubling down on the idea of modular cloud ERP and is extending RISE with modules for human experience management, analytics, and governments. The plan is to add more modules over time.