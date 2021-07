ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Merging Traffic, Inc. ('Merging Traffic'), a portfolio management company delivering 'The Next Generation of Private Equity,' is pleased to announce its portfolio company Mercury Cash has been approved as an authorized agent by Lithuania's Central Bank that allows the Company to create accounts in EUR and GBP in the European Union. Mercury Cash will offer IBAN accounts in euros and pounds sterling for individuals and companies in 27 EU countries in the coming days.