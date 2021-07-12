Cancel
Penrose, CO

Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday night in Penrose

By Carie Canterbury
Daily Record
 18 days ago

Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller identified the Cañon City man who died following a motorcycle collision Friday night in Penrose. Troy Gaza, 51, of Cañon City, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 50 at about 8:30 p.m. He exited at the ramp for Colo. 115 and failed to stop for the stop sign while attempting to turn left, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Gaza’s motorcycle collided with the front of a Dodge Dakota pickup truck. Gaza died at the scene.

