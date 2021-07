LAKEVILLE, Conn. – In a close and frenetic race, Eric Foss somehow won by more than nine seconds. With help from a decision to take just two tires during the final pit stop, Foss prevailed in the Lime Rock Park 120, the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race Saturday at Lime Rock Park. It was the first victory of the season in the Grand Sport class for Foss and co-driver Jeff Mosing in the No. 56 Murillo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT GT4.