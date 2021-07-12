It's time we got deadly serious about flashers

Every girl and woman who has been flashed at remembers one thing vividly – and it’s not the obvious. No, it’s north of that. It’s the eyes. That look: vicious, predatory, with an undercurrent of amusement and a hint of expectation, as they wait to feed off the disgust on your face. That feels like an assault in itself. That’s the part that stays with those of us who have been flashed at. Which, incidentally, is almost every woman I know.