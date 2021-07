Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 52nd year with an epic bash in France! The soundtrack, of course, was her own music — including one of Jen’s biggest hits!. Jennifer Lopez marked her 52nd year with an epic birthday party! Ben Affleck, 48, was on hand for the St. Tropez soirée, snuggling with Jen the entire time per videos taken on Saturday, July 24. At one point, her signature tune “Jenny From The Block” came on the mega speakers, prompting Ben and J.Lo to pack on some PDA for the crowd to see. The cuddly couple shared a kiss as they smiled and laughed, likely remembering the good times they had filming the unforgettable music video the song.