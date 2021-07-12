Legally Blonde Jr the Musical
Thursday, July 15, 2021 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Friday, July 16, 2021 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Saturday, July 17, 2021 7:00 pm – 8:30 pmEvent by CAST Theatre JSU McClellan Theater Tickets www.castalabama.com/buy-tickets Public Event Harvard’s beloved blonde takes the stage by glittery pink storm in this fun and upbeat adaptation of the hit film and award-winning Broadway musical. Legally Blonde The Musical JR. is a fabulously fun journey of self-empowerment and expanding horizons. The show’s instantly recognizable songs are filled with humor, wit and sass — leaving cast members and audiences alike seeing pink!
