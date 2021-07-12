Cancel
Entertainment

Legally Blonde Jr the Musical

By Lee Evancho
Posted by 
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OCoYz_0auZzNBs00

Thursday, July 15,  2021 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Friday, July 16, 2021 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Saturday, July 17, 2021 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Event by CAST Theatre JSU McClellan Theater Tickets www.castalabama.com/buy-tickets
Public Event Harvard’s beloved blonde takes the stage by glittery pink storm in this fun and upbeat adaptation of the hit film and award-winning Broadway musical. Legally Blonde The Musical JR. is a fabulously fun journey of self-empowerment and expanding horizons. The show’s instantly recognizable songs are filled with humor, wit and sass — leaving cast members and audiences alike seeing pink!

For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here .

