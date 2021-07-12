Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ojai, CA

Ojai man killed after crashing into tree off HWY 101

By Travis Schlepp
Posted by 
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QoRut_0auZzLQQ00

VENTURA, Calif. - An Ojai man died early Sunday morning after his vehicle crashed into a tree on Highway 101 near Ventura.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Highway 101 northbound at Seaward Avenue.

For reasons that are under investigation, the man's 2019 Toyota Camry went off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Emergency crews responded to the crash and found the 44-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. California Highway Patrol said it's unclear at this time if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Ventura Are CHP Office.

The post Ojai man killed after crashing into tree off HWY 101 appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
1K+
Followers
626
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Ojai, CA
Ventura, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Ventura, CA
Ojai, CA
Crime & Safety
Ventura, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#California Highway Patrol#Newschannel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy