Ticketless fans storm Wembley for Euro 2020 final – video timeline

By Matthew Weaver
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w5aIM_0auZzG0n00
A general view outside the stadium along Wembley Way before the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England at Wembley stadium. Photograph: GES-Sportfoto/Getty Images

5.15pm *

Dozens of fans breach a Covid and ticket checkpoint between the stadium and the arena. Stewards are outnumbered and overwhelmed, and at least one of them loses his footing. Paul Brown said he uploaded the film to Twitter an hour after recording it on his phone.


5.31pm

Fans storm a Covid checkpoint at the tops of steps in front of the arena. A security guard in an orange hi-vis vest can be seen kicking and tripping fans who breached the barrier.

5.51pm

A 2-metre barrier under a sign marked Entrance 1 is seen being breached in a video shared by Adam Leventhal, a reporter with the Athletic. Describing the scene he tweeted: “One of the outer security fences at Wembley breached underneath the main steps, mad dash to get in before being closed again by stewards.”


5.59pm

Footage from Dan Dicker shows dozens of fans enter a VIP area beneath the stadium. The footage, uploaded to Twitter at 6.16pm, shows waist-high barriers being cast aside as dozens of fans enter the area with little or no resistance from stewards.


6pm

Dozens of fans are videoed rushing up stairs and jumping barriers in an area underneath the stadium.

6.31pm

Fans breach a 2-metre high barrier and then run under an underpass and up stairs beneath the stadium.

6.35pm

Fans breach a fence to enter an area that had recently been patrolled by police on horses. One fan is seen being beaten with a truncheon and another is dragged back by a steward, but the majority get through.

6.51pm

Wembley Stadium acknowledges it is “dealing with an incident that occurred at the outer security perimeter area of the stadium”. A spokesperson said there were “no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium”.

7.31pm

Violence at an entrance door marked C10. Fans inside are heard shouting: “Do your job” to stewards. Some fans inside then attack those breaching the entrance.


* Times indicate when videos were uploaded to social media unless otherwise stated

