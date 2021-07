Ant Anstead shared an Instagram comment that presumably hinted at his relationship with Renée Zellweger — and internet sleuths are thrilled. Insert the eyeball emoji here: Ant Anstead hinted at his relationship with Renée Zellweger on Instagram on July 15. The TV presenter, 42, shared a scenic selfie from the desert on Thursday next to a black dog that looks like one of the Golden Globe winner’s pups. When Mark Groves, founder of the “Breakup Recovery” course that Ant previously participated in, commented that he couldn’t “wait to hang again” soon, Ant responded with a message about a little someone.