UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley reacted following his “Fight of the Night” TKO win over the ultra-durable Kris Moutinho at UFC 264. O’Malley landed 230 significant strikes in the fight — eight short of the UFC record for a three-round bout set by Nate Diaz vs. Donald Cerrone at UFC 141 — before referee Herb Dean called a stop to the fight with just seconds to go in the third and final round. It was an incredible performance by O’Malley, who broke bantamweight records for strikes landed in a fight, and for Moutinho, it was an amazing show for a fighter who very few fans knew a week ago. For Moutinho, even though O’Malley won, his stock also went up with the fight.