Macie Stewart – “Finally”
Macie Stewart, one-half of the Chicago band Ohmme, has announced her debut solo album, Mouth Full Of Glass, which will be out in the fall. Pulling from her background as a string arranger, lead single “Finally” is sweeping but subtle, flurrying acoustic guitar and drawn-out strings. It sounds comforting and restorative as Stewart sings of piecemeal revelation: “Finally, finally, finally I learn to tell the truth to myself.” Here’s what she had to say about the track:www.stereogum.com
