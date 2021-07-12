Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Macie Stewart – “Finally”

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMacie Stewart, one-half of the Chicago band Ohmme, has announced her debut solo album, Mouth Full Of Glass, which will be out in the fall. Pulling from her background as a string arranger, lead single “Finally” is sweeping but subtle, flurrying acoustic guitar and drawn-out strings. It sounds comforting and restorative as Stewart sings of piecemeal revelation: “Finally, finally, finally I learn to tell the truth to myself.” Here’s what she had to say about the track:

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
City
Mark, IL
City
Golden, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Yourself#Ohmme#Orindal Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Rock MusicStereogum

Third Man Releasing Lost Album From ’80s Manchester Band Magic Roundabout

Third Man Records is releasing Up, the long-lost debut album from the ’80s Manchester band Roundabout Magic. Formed in 1986, Roundabout Magic played shows with the Pastels, the Blue Aeroplanes, Spacemen 3, Loop, My Bloody Valentine, and Inspiral Carpets, and rumor has it that Noel Gallagher was a roadie for their last show. They only actually ever released one song, “She’s A Waterfall,” on Pulp guitarist Mark Webber’s Oozing Through The Ozone Layer cassette compilation — and by the end of the ’80s, they were no more. But after being unearthed by Pale Saints’ Ian Masters and remastered by His Name Is Alive’s Warren Defever, their 1987 recordings are finally seeing the light of day. As Masters says:
Rock MusicStereogum

Vacation – “Luminary Jerry”

Existential Risks And Returns, the first album from Cincinnati rock mainstays Vacation since 2018’s Mouth Sounds #2699, is dropping next week on the venerable Salinas Records. According to the band, this set marks a shift from the last several LPs, which found them “indulging some of their heavier Guided By Voices tendencies.” This time singer-guitarist Jerri Queen brought fully crafted songs to the group, resulting in a tracklist of straight-ahead rockers Vacation believe represent a callback to their mid-2010s form.
MusicStereogum

The Body & BIG|BRAVE – “Polly Gosford”

If you’re into hearing confrontational avant-garde musicians crafting epic takes on Appalachian folk music, then this is a great time to be alive. That’s what Lingua Ignota does on her new album Sinner Get Ready, which is out next week and which absolutely rules. It’s also what Portland duo the Body and Montreal trio BIG|BRAVE do on their forthcoming collaborative LP Leaving None But Small Birds.
MusicStereogum

Amyl And The Sniffers – “Security”

A couple weeks ago, Amyl And The Sniffers announced their sophomore album, Comfort To Me. At the time, they also shared a new single, “Guided By Angels.” Today, they’re back with another one. Amyl And The Sniffers’ latest is called “Security.” It’s a song that’s already become a fan favorite...
MusicStereogum

Mount Kimbie – “Black Stone” & “Blue Liquid”

Although they’ve collaborated with artists like slowthai and James Blake recently, UK production duo Mount Kimbie haven’t actually released any new music of their own since 2017’s Love What Survives. They do have a new album on the way. But in the meantime, they’re sharing instrumentals “Black Stone” and “Blue Liquid,” which they describe as “two tracks we’ve been sitting on from a few years ago that didn’t feel quite right for the Love What Survives album.” You can download both of them by subscribing to Mount Kimbie’s mailing list here; they will only be available until midnight PT on Friday.
MusicPunknews.org

Listen to Punknews Podcast #550.5 & #551!

Two new episodes of the Punknews Podcast are now up! In bonus episode #550.5 Sam and John are joined by Ricky to talk about Record Store Day part two. A story of a Record Store Day miracle is told. Episode #551 returns to the news with Hallie, Em, Sam, and...
MusicStereogum

Stream Gabe ‘Nandez’s Stark, Thoughtful New EP Seven

The rapper Gabe ‘Nandez is the son of a UN Peacekeeper, so he grew up in different corners of the globe: Tanzania, Palestine, Haiti. Musically, though, ‘Nandez sounds deeply rooted in New York, the city where he was born and where he’s currently based. His sound is an abstract, heady take on slash-your-face ’90s rap; it’s intense and incisive and spaced-out, all at once.
CelebritiesStereogum

Lil Ugly Mane – “Headboard” & “Here I Am”

The musically adventurous, lyrically downbeat Richmond, Virginia rapper Lil Ugly Mane has been missing in action for a while. I haven’t heard anything from Lil Ugly Mane since he collaborated with Wiki and Denzel Curry on the 2019 track “Grim,” and before last night, he hadn’t put anything up on his Bandcamp page in more than three years. But last night, Lil Ugly Mane returned with two new songs. They’re weird, and they’re great.
Theater & DanceStereogum

Angel Olsen – “The Safety Dance” (Men Without Hats Cover)

Angel Olsen’s latest project is Aisles, an EP of ’80s cover songs. Earlier this month, she shared her take on Laura Branigan’s “Gloria.” And now she’s offering up a moody reinterpretation of Men Without Hats’ 1982 hit “Safety Dance.”. “I felt this song could be reinterpreted to be about the...
MusicStereogum

Matt Berninger – “I’m Waiting For The Man” (The Velvet Underground Cover)

Back in December, the National’s Matt Berninger performed a cover of the Velvet Underground’s “I’m Waiting For The Man” on The Tonight Show. At the time, Jimmy Fallon wrongly declared that the cover appears on Berninger’s solo debut album Serpentine Prison. Two weeks ago, we learned that Berninger’s VU cover will actually appear on I’ll Be Your Mirror, an all-star tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico.
MusicStereogum

Silk Sonic – “Skate”

Earlier this year, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak announced that they had teamed up for a new project called Silk Sonic. Their debut single, “Leave The Door Open,” came out in March and ended up topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart a couple weeks after it was released. It has been a constant presence in the top 10 since then. The pair has milked the song’s popularity for a while now, performing it at the Grammys, the iHeartRadioMusic Awards, and the BET Awards. They’ve consistently teased that more music is on the way and today they’ve finally decided to make good on that promise with another new single, “Skate,” out now. It comes with a video co-directed by Mars, Florent Déchard, and Philippe Tayag. Check it out below.
MusicStereogum

Nao – “And Then Life Was Beautiful”

In the past year, the woozy and expansive British R&B singer Nao has contributed to serpentwithfeet’s single “Heart Storm” and teamed up with Lianne La Havas on her own song “Woman.” Today, Nao announced plans to release her new album And Then Life Was Beautiful this fall, and she shared its title track.
Rock MusicStereogum

Stream Section H8’s Pulverizing Debut Album Welcome To The Nightmare

In April, the LA hardcore band Section H8 played an instantly legendary guerrilla show under a Los Angeles overpass. Thousands of people showed up. There were bonfires. There were fireworks. There were police helicopters. Videos from that show look like scenes from a post-apocalyptic movie. When they played that show, Section H8 had only released a couple of EPs. Today, they’ve come out with their full-length debut Welcome To The Nightmare, and it sounds like a fitting soundtrack for that whole beautifully chaotic spectacle.
MusicStereogum

Sleater-Kinney & Wilco Cover Each Other

Sleater-Kinney and Wilco announced a big North American co-headlining tour last year. And next week, just one little pandemic later, the rescheduled It’s Time tour is finally kicking off. In celebration of that fact, Sleater-Kinney has covered Wilco’s “A Shot In The Arm” and Wilco has covered Sleater-Kinney’s “Modern Girl,” and both covers are being bundled as a 7″ single available exclusively on their upcoming tour. Preview the covers below.
MusicStereogum

Stream King Woman’s Towering, Doom-Laden New Album Celestial Blues

Kris Esfandiari’s second King Woman album is finally here. Like 2017’s Created In The Image of Suffering before it, the new Celestial Blues was recorded with versatile heavy music master Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Jeff Rosenstock, Gulch, et al) in her home base of Oakland. As heard on advance singles “Morning Star,” “Psychic Wound,” and “Boghz,” the album continues King Woman’s mastery of the dark, colossal, and majestic — a kind of shoegaze-y doom metal that lends itself brilliantly to Esfandiari’s spiritual bloodletting. Stream the new album below.
MusicStereogum

The Number Ones: Fine Young Cannibals’ “Good Thing”

In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. ***. For years, “Good Thing” just sat there. Fine Young Cannibals’ second and final #1 hit was...
MusicStereogum

Carb On Carb – “By My Mirror”

Last month, the New Zealand emo duo Carb On Carb came back with “Here Comes The Best Bit,” their first new song since the 2018 album For Ages. We still don’t know if they’ve got plans to announce another album or anything, but today, Carb On Carb have come out with another new jam.
MusicStereogum

Preview A New Halsey Song Produced By Nine Inch Nails

A month ago, Halsey announced that they had worked with Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross on a new album called If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The album will be accompanied by an hour-long film directed by Colin Tilley, and Halsey previewed a bit of one song in a trailer for the film a few weeks ago. Today, Halsey has dropped another trailer, and this one features a pretty good chunk of another track.
Musicaudacy.com

Geddy Lee of Rush on the 'greatest guitar solo ever recorded'

Here’s a great way to stir up debate with complete strangers. Ask them to name the greatest guitar solo. You’re likely going to get a range of answers without ever settling on one track. If you engage in this conversation with Geddy Lee, he’ll be sure to give you his definitive favorite.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

“Unclean Mind”

There is a challenge implicit in Grouper’s cobwebs of tape hiss and sighs: How much can be revealed without losing the essence of a thing, an idea, a self? For many years, her music glinted like a penny at the bottom of a murky well, but on 2014’s Ruins and 2018’s Grid of Points, the waters cleared, making way for stark, simple songs consisting largely of just upright piano and voice. It no longer felt like she was trying to burrow beneath the shadows. At their most intimate, her songs offered the illusion that you both shared the same air.

Comments / 0

Community Policy