Prince George, Kate, and William Solidify Their Status as English Sports Royalty

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough Prince George was spotted at his first professional soccer game back in October 2019, his appearances at the 2020 Euro Cup have proven that the seven-year-old is already an avid and emotional fan. On Sunday, he attended the final match of the tournament with Prince William and Kate Middleton, and watched with delight as England took an early lead and horror when they lost to Italy after a series of penalty kicks.

