Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Cody Jinks Starts His Own Independent Label, ‘Late August Records’

By Brady Cox
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZcQSR_0auZywXK00

What do you do when you don’t want to play the Nashville major-label game?

Simply start your own label.

That’s the exact route Cody Jinks is going, as he’s just announced the addition of his own independent record label, Late August Records.

The label will be led by his longtime manager, Arthur Penhallow Jr., and Nashville music industry executive, Malia Barrett. Jinks’s entire music catalogue and future music will be distributed through the new label.

This couldn’t be more fitting, as Jinks has never been the type to fit into the mold, especially the mold of the Nashville country music industry.

Hell, he even mentions it in one of his most popular songs, “Hippies and Cowboys:”

“I’ve never been a part of any musical scene

I ain’t just talkin’ Nashville, if you know what I mean

They don’t write about me, in their magazines

And I don’t ask for no reviews on the songs that I sing…”

Also, I can’t wait for this whole metal album concept he has coming up in November, dubbed None The Wiser, on top of the country album he’s releasing in October, Mercy.

Lots of good things happening in the Cody Jinks world, AKA good things for country music as a whole.

I mean, who could forget this legendary video?

Comments / 0

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

64K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Jinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independent Record Label#Music Industry#Late August Records#Hippies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
MusicPosted by
96.5 The Rock

7 Times Musicians Battled Their Record Labels

Musicians have been talking about defying “the man” since the dawn of time — it’s the rock ’n’ roll ethos, right? It seems to some bands that “man” was their record label, and “defying” them actually resulted in a few lengthy court battles to fight over ownership of music, fulfilment of contracts, album prices and much more.
MusicPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Slash Signs to New Gibson Record Label for Upcoming Album

Slash's fourth album with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators is underway, and it's going to be the first release on Gibson's new record label, Gibson Records. The label, which will be based in Nashville, Tenn., comes over a century after the instrument company was founded. They've also announced that they've entered a strategic partnership with BMG.
Entertainmentradiofacts.com

Gibson Announces Launch of Record Label

Gibson Records: Gibson Announces Launch of Record Label First Album With Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators For the past 127 years, Gibson–the iconic American instrument brand–-has been synonymous with creating and shaping sound across genres of music and generations of players. Gibson today announced the launch of Gibson Records, headquartered in Music City, Nashville, TN—alongside a strategic label partnership with BMG. Over the past two and a half years, Gibson has launched successful music initiatives built around their iconic brands, premium guitars, and amazing artists. Not to mention initiatives that have re-energized the Gibson fanbase and the music community at large including Gibson Artist Collections, Gibson TV, the Gibson App, the Gibson Generation Group (G3), Gibson Gives, and the newly opened Gibson Garage in Nashville. Gibson Records is the next major step in contributing to the evolution of collaborative artist partnerships. Iconic music that inspired generational movements has been recorded with Gibson guitars since the inception of recorded music. Gibson Records will work with Gibsonartists to produce, record, and promote their music to fans around the world, spreading the power of their music, creating, building, and delivering guitar-centric music, across genres to fans across the globe. Gibson Records has also announced that it has entered into a strategic label partnership for the release with BMG, the world’s fourth-biggest music company. “Launching a record label that is in service to our artists is the natural evolution of our 127 years of history. Gibson Records will work with Gibson artists to capture, record and promote their music under an artist-friendly partnership,” says Cesar Gueikian, Brand President, Gibson Brands. “Gibson Records will keep all of us at Gibson focused on our artist first culture that is engaged and connected to music. We are excited to launch Gibson Records, to announce that Slash is our first signed artist and that we have entered into a label partnership with BMG.” “It’s an honor to be the first release on the new Gibson Records,” says SLASH. “It’s a zenith in our partnership for sure and having worked so closely with Gibson for so long, I know they will be a label that genuinely supports their artists creatively. Not just me, but all the artists they choose to work with. It’s perfect.” “Partnering with Gibson Records and BMG presents an exciting and unique opportunity to explore new ideas for marketing and promoting a record,” adds Jeff Varner, Co-Founder of Revelation Management Group (Slash’s longtime manager). “It shows a real commitment on the part of Gibson towards the artist community, and it will serve as a model for future artist releases. Working with Cesar and the Gibson team has provided a fresh approach to how we can support an album release.” “BMG congratulates Gibson on the launch of their new label and is proud to collaborate with Gibson Records on its inaugural album release,” says Thomas Scherer, President, BMG Repertoire and Marketing, New York, and Los Angeles. “This is the perfect match between two global brands with an unrivaled reverence for iconic artists and respect to service their creative talents. We are excited to be the worldwide partner for Slash’s new album with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators and look forward to delivering their new music to fans everywhere around the world.”
Musicholycitysinner.com

Singer Songwriter Craig Campbell Enjoys Music & Coffee

Journeyman Nashville Artist Loves Where He’s At, Bringing His Show To Windjammer. While he’s been around Nashville nearly two decades, 42 year singer songwriter Craig Campbell didn’t begin his solo journey into country music until 2010. The Lyons, Georgia native spent his early years in Music City doing what many do, cutting demos and working as a musician. His first taste of success came when he worked in Luke Bryan’s and Tracy Byrd’s road bands. With those notches on his belt he took the advice of Bryan and started writing songs, which ultimately lead him to his first record deal.
Musicpapermag.com

Can Record Labels Really Hold Artists Hostage?

"Call On Me" by Raye is a breezy, infectious pop number; the kind of summer jam you can imagine filling up dancefloors, or slotting into a movie scene where two characters breeze down a highway in a convertible. In its music video, the South London popstar smiles brightly for the camera, shimmying her way through a complicated, highly GIF-able dance number, while singing pleasantly platitudinous lyrics.
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

And The Saddest Country Song Of All Time Is…

The Write-Ins There were a couple of songs that got enough write-in votes that they probably should have been included on our list of songs to choose from. But by far the most popular write-in song was “You Should Be Here” by Cole Swindell. A few others that were popular...
Houston, TXPosted by
Outsider.com

What Was Dusty Hill of ZZ Top’s Cause of Death?

Dusty Hill, bassist and founding member of ZZ Top, the legendary Southern blues-rock band known for their trademark long beards as much as their hits, died in his sleep earlier this week. He was 72. ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard broke the news to fans via a Facebook post on Wednesday.
TV & VideosComicBook

Matt Damon Explains Origin Of His Feud With Jimmy Kimmel

One of the longest-running jokes on Jimmy Kimmel Live over the course of its nearly twenty-year run has been the host's "feud" with actor Matt Damon. The show has frequently seen Kimmel ending the broadcast by saying that they had to cut an appearance by Damon for time. There have even been various bits featured on the show where Kimmel and Damon pretend to strongly dislike one another, and even one last year when Kimmel said he was taking a break in which Damon interrupted Kimmel, joking that he'd been hiding out in Kimmel's home for three months. Now Damon is opening up about the origin of the playful feud and it turns out it was nothing that was planned.
Hurricane Mills, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Loretta Lynn's Crisco Commercials Were Country Cookin' Classics

Loretta Lynn is a country legend responsible for country music hits such as "Coal Miner's Daughter," "Honky Tonk Girl" and more, but the singer-songwriter also lent her bubbly Southern personality to a collection of commercials for Crisco shortening throughout the 1980s. The Hurricane Mills, Tennessee artist became the spokeswoman for Crisco in 1979 and a slew of TV commercials featuring her down home, Southern cooking followed. The now-retro ads often showed scenes of Lynn enjoying her famous pie, fried chicken or cake with her husband Doo, her children and her grandchildren. Lynn's family members were always over the moon with her cooking and baking skills in the ads, and Lynn would explain that Crisco was the reason for her food's delectable taste and texture. Lynn would often end the commercials with the tag line, "Crisco will do you proud every time," while smiling into the camera.
Musickdll.org

Blues Label Alligator Records Celebrates 50 Years

HOUND DOG TAYLOR: (Singing) Give me back my wig. Honey, now let your head go bald. SIMON: That's Hound Dog Taylor's "Give Me Back My Wig," heard on the first record released by Alligator in 1971. And since then, the Grammy-winning label has featured artists that include Albert Collins, Marcia Ball, Robert Cray and Charlie Musselwhite. The founder of Alligator Records, Bruce Iglauer, joins us now.
Musicwkml.com

Tim McGraw Throws Football Through Airborne Hoop Blindfolded

Tim shared a video of himself, blindfolded, with the help of some friends, throwing a football through a hoop that was thrown into the air. McGraw posted to Instagram, “Saw this from @gettishow, and had to try to channel @tombrady…what you don’t see is the 3 tries it took 😂.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy