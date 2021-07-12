Cancel
NBA

CJ Fredrick undergoes 'minor procedure'

By Derek Terry
247Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky basketball junior guard CJ Fredrick had surgery on Monday for an undisclosed injury, head coach John Calipari tweeted. "CJ Fredrick had a minor procedure today that needed to be done at some point before the season," Calipari said. "He and his family decided to be proactive and have it done now rather than wait. We are all happy it went well and he will be back better than ever and ready to go for the season!"

247sports.com

