CJ Fredrick undergoes 'minor procedure'
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky basketball junior guard CJ Fredrick had surgery on Monday for an undisclosed injury, head coach John Calipari tweeted. "CJ Fredrick had a minor procedure today that needed to be done at some point before the season," Calipari said. "He and his family decided to be proactive and have it done now rather than wait. We are all happy it went well and he will be back better than ever and ready to go for the season!"247sports.com
