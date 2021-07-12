Sundays on State brings foot traffic, safety back to Loop
CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Sunday’s on State Street is not just about a cool party, but encouraging foot traffic to businesses in the Loop and discouraging criminals. Sunday, July 11 was the first day Chicagoans had a unique opportunity to wander the literal streets in the Loop, with the debut of Sunday’s on State Street; which will bring a block party atmosphere to State Street on most Sundays through the summer.www.audacy.com
