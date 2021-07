If you ever wondered what it might be like to live inside an American monument, now’s your chance to find out. On Wednesday, the Samuel & Harriet Freeman house designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in Los Angeles hit the market for $4,250,000. With 270-degree views of Hollywood and the LA Basin, the historic home sits on a hill above Highland Boulevard and Franklin Avenue. What makes this Wright property so unique? The architect constructed the 2,884 square-foot residence from 12,000 textured concrete blocks and completed it in 1925 with two bedrooms, one bathroom, a semi-open kitchen and a hearth. As one of only four of Wright’s projects to feature the ornate blocks, the abode’s textile design is exposed on both the exterior and interior.