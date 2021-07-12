Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Stephen A. Smith's Comments About Shohei Ohtani Are Not Popular

By Liam McKeone
Posted by 
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 18 days ago

MLB's Home Run Derby is tonight and will feature Los Angeles Angels megastar Shohei Ohtani front and center. This is great news for quite literally everyone. Ohtani, as many have said and will continue to say, is the closest player baseball has ever seen to Babe Ruth, capable of going seven innings with two earned one night before mashing eye-popping home run after eye-popping home run the next.

Ohtani is also Japanese and uses a translator when speaking to media. I mention this because Stephen A. Smith, back on the First Take set after a few weeks' hiatus, is at the center of controversy today because he spoke about Ohtani's need for a translator and what that means for baseball.

This is the clip currently making the rounds that has many people very upset.

The full context of his comments can be found below:

Stephen A.'s central point is that MLB will have trouble marketing Ohtani as the face of baseball because he is unable to speak English and as long as that remains true will be less popular with American audiences than, say, Bryce Harper if he were doing what Ohtani is doing. That is an especially troublesome problem for a league that already struggles to market its best players.

On a related note, here's Ohtani giving a speech entirely in English in 2019, courtesy of CBS Sports' Danny Vietti.

Regardless of whether or not you agree, tonight presents the best opportunity yet for Ohtani to prove Stephen A. and everybody else wrong. Nobody will care how much English the guy speaks after he sends baseball after baseball to the moon in that thin Colorado air during the Home Run Derby.

The "younger generation" that Stephen A. mentions and that MLB seems so worried about doesn't much care about how a player sounds or speaks. They just want to see awesome players do awesome things. Ohtani can certainly do that.

Comments / 0

The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Stephen A Smith
Person
Stephen A.
Person
Babe Ruth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese#American#Cbs Sports#The Home Run Derby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Yankees, Giants Pushing Hard for Trevor Story Trade

Trevor Story is likely to be moved before Friday's MLB trade deadline as the Colorado Rockies attempt to recoup some value for their free agent-to-be. As of now two teams reportedly lead the chase for the two-time All-Star, as the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants are going hard after him.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Five Potential Max Scherzer Trade Destinations

Max Scherzer is the highest-profile starting pitcher available at the MLB trade deadline and as many as 14 teams have inquired about his availability. The 37-year-old is an eight-time All-Star, a three-time Cy Young Award winner and led the Washington Nationals to a World Series title in 2019. So yeah, he's going to draw some interest.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Biggest Winners From the MLB Trade Deadline

The 2021 MLB trade deadline has passed and it was one of the most active in recent memory. There were a ton of deals that involved impact players being shipped all over the league. As much as it was hyped heading into it, this year's deadline surpassed all expectations. Here's...
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Blasts 34th homer of season

Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and a pair of walks Sunday against Seattle. Ohtani crushed a Paul Sewald offering to right-center in the ninth inning for his major-league leading 34th home run of the year, and his ninth in the last 15 games. He's now slashing .277/.363/.688 in 358 plate appearances this season, adding 74 RBI and 12 stolen bases (16 attempts). Ohtani is tentatively slated to make a pair of road starts on mound next week, facing Oakland on Monday and Minnesota on Sunday.
MLBNew York Post

Shohei Ohtani gear sales surge with exclusive memorabilia deal

Add another title to Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani’s resume: Fanatics exclusive athlete. On Tuesday, Fanatics announced they signed Ohtani to a multiyear deal, in which the memorabilia company will be the exclusive distributor of his autographs, collectables and memorabilia – although that does not include baseball cards.
MLBsacramentosun.com

Mariners fend off late rally by Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Kyle Seager and Mitch Haniger homered, Chris Flexen pitched seven strong innings and the Seattle Mariners held off a late rally to defeat the host Los Angeles Angels 6-5 on Friday night in Anaheim, Calif. Flexen (9-3) won his fourth straight decision and defeated the Angels for the second time...
Baseballchatsports.com

Game #96: Cole Irvin outlasts Shohei Ohtani, A’s win 4-1

On an evening in which Shohei Ohtani started on the mound as his team’s pitcher and tossed six scoreless innings, while also batting second in their lineup and ripping a double to the wall, the show was stolen by Cole Irvin. The Oakland A’s lefty out-dueled his All-Star counterpart, tossing...
MLBbaseballprospectus.com

Shohei Ohtani is Living the Dream

Welcome to Ohtani Week: a celebration of, well, Shohei Ohtani. There’s been no player more fascinating or exhilarating since Ohtani graced our shores in 2018. Over time, the initial curiosity and excitement surrounding MLB’s first true two-way player in a century morphed into something more: Pure, uncut awe derived a superstar breaking barriers previously thought unreachable. All week, we’ll be talking about the most lovable—and possibly most talented—man in baseball. So throw on your Angels cap, grab your laptop charger, and dig in.
NFLsportspromedia.com

Shohei Ohtani signs with Fanatics for memorabilia and collectibles

Fanatics to solely distribute Ohtani's full assortment of autographs, collectibles and memorabilia. LA Angels two-way player joins likes of Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Pete Alonso on company's roster. Fanatics also agreed ten-year deal with Ohtani’s former club last year. Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani has inked an exclusive memorabilia...
MLBAspen Daily News

MLB needs a savior: Is it Shohei Ohtani?

I used to love Major League Baseball. But today the elite level of our national pastime is more profoundly broken than it’s been in a century. Pitchers glue their fingers to the ball with foreign substances to increase its spin rate so much that the ball moves in ways that seem to defy physical laws. And when the MLB finally steps in to stop the cheating, pitchers howl their disapproval.
MLBThe Spokesman-Review

Mariners defeat Angels 7-4 despite Shohei Ohtani’s 34th HR

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Seattle is proving to be unbeatable whenever Logan Gilbert is pitching. The Mariners won their ninth straight game with the rookie right-hander on the mound, defeating the Los Angeles Angels 7-4 Sunday. Gilbert struck out a career-high nine and was supported with three hits from Ty France,...
MLBPosted by
Daily News

Beyond the greatness of Shohei Ohtani and Jacob deGrom, 4 things we learned in MLB’s first half

For all its continuing flaws — the number of strikeouts (23,878) increasingly exceeding the number of hits (21,450), the lowest collective team midseason batting average (.240) since .233 in 1968, the average time of games continuing to rise to all-time highs (3:09.22) and, lest we forget, another cheating scandal — baseball has still provided us a whole lot of wonderment these first 3 ½ ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy