Boston, MA

Massachusetts Governor Appoints Kimberly Roy

By Maryam Shah
STL.News
 18 days ago
BOSTON, MA (STL.News) Governor Charlie Baker named Kimberly Roy as the gubernatorial appointee to the five-member Cannabis Control Commission, charged with regulating both the adult use and medical marijuana industries. Roy currently serves as Director of External Affairs for Sheriff Lew Evangelidis and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Department. In this capacity she oversees the Department’s Face2Face substance misuse prevention and education program in partnership with local school districts.

Saint Louis, MO
