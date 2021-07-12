Massachusetts Governor Appoints Kimberly Roy
BOSTON, MA (STL.News) Governor Charlie Baker named Kimberly Roy as the gubernatorial appointee to the five-member Cannabis Control Commission, charged with regulating both the adult use and medical marijuana industries. Roy currently serves as Director of External Affairs for Sheriff Lew Evangelidis and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Department. In this capacity she oversees the Department’s Face2Face substance misuse prevention and education program in partnership with local school districts.stl.news
