Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Quick Chicken Quesadilla Casserole Recipe

By Kristen Carli
mashed.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do you get when you mix a casserole with quesadillas? A whole lot of yummy, that's what! This recipe for the chicken quesadilla casserole is a good one if you want to think a little outside the traditional box of Mexican-American food. While tacos and burritos are great, they're sorta "been there, done that." If you really want to impress your family or dinner guests then we have the perfect recipe for you. The dish is filled with layers of chicken, black beans, and cheese. What's not to love about that? As for toppings, it has plenty more for you to pick and choose as the mood and occasion strikes, including avocado, cilantro, and hot sauce for those spice lovers out there.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Recipe#Melted Cheese#Quesadillas#Casserole#Food Drink#Mexican American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Grilled Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken Recipe

Easy grilled pineapple teriyaki chicken that cooks in just 15 minutes is a simple mix of chicken thighs and a juicy, sticky-sweet teriyaki sauce with pineapple chunks, bell peppers, and green onions. With this recipe from food blogger and photographer Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the only thing...
RecipesDevils Lake Daily Journal

The Amish Cook: Potato Bake

Daniel stepped into the house, cradling something. A second look revealed the surprise, a perfectly adorable fawn covered with white spots. By all evidence, it was no more than a week old. We gasped. Could it be a real baby deer?. Daniel explained how its mommy had gotten hit on...
Recipesrecipes.net

Lemon Garlic Butter Herb Chicken with Asparagus Recipe

Flavorful herb chicken is cooked with asparagus in one skillet and with a mixture of flavors from the butter, lemon, and garlic. In a medium-sized skillet over medium-high heat add the butter until melted. Add the lemon juice, garlic, oregano, rosemary, and thyme. Add the chicken and cook for 3...
Recipesrecipes.net

Creamy Chicken Broccoli Soup Recipe

Warm up your tummy and your soul with this creamy chicken broccoli soup. The broth is flavored with herbs and broth plus a generous splash of cream. Heat olive oil and butter in a dutch oven and add garlic, onions and celery. Saute for a few minutes till the onions turn translucent.
Recipestheroastedroot.net

45 Must Make Healthy Chicken Recipes

45 Must-Make Healthy Chicken Recipes that will win you over, become staples in your weekly menu, and keep you well-nourished all year long! With plenty of paleo, keto, and whole30 options, all of these gluten-free chicken recipes will surely please all types of eaters!. Chicken recipes always seem to be...
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Recipe: Grilled Caribbean Chicken

Chef Nino from Rouses takes you to the islands with this Caribbean-inspired recipe!. ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional) In a medium mixing bowl combine all spices and herbs — everything except the oil and chicken. Mix well to combine. Place chicken pieces in another medium bowl, and drizzle with enough...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Copycat Olive Garden Stuffed Chicken Marsala Recipe

The Olive Garden stuffed chicken Marsala meal consists of lightly floured and grilled chicken breasts that have been filled with a hearty mix of Italian cheeses and topped with savory mushroom and Marsala wine sauce. Now, who wouldn't want to have access to that at home?. Stuffed chicken Marsala is...
RecipesPosted by
Vice

Shatin Chicken Congee Recipe

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes, plus 2 hours marinating. 6 scallions, 2 cut into 2-inch pieces, the remaining thinly sliced on an angle. 1 (2-inch) piece ginger, half peeled and thinly sliced, half peeled and. julienned. ½ cup|100 grams sushi rice, soaked overnight or at least 30 minutes and...
Recipesrecipes.net

Chili Lime Chicken Wings Recipe

The tasty combination of chili and lime juice gives these chicken wings a unique taste that shines through even after baking. Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Line large baking sheet with foil and place wire rack on top. Set aside. Dry chicken wings and drumettes with paper towels. Get...
Recipesrecipes.net

Spicy Dill Quick Pickles Recipe

This pickles recipe is a cut above the traditional one. It adds a spicy kick to the dill-infused brine, along with some flavor from the coriander seeds. Pack vegetables into 2 clean 1-quart glass jars. In another jar, combine the salt, sugar, vinegar, coriander, and garlic. Shake until the salt and sugar dissolve.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Rachael Ray's Chicken Burger With A Twist Recipe

You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn't at least heard of Rachael Ray. From her wildly popular cooking show to her wide array of recipes, ranging from vegetarian to beef (and everything in between), there's no denying that the woman who often calls extra-virgin olive oil "EVOO" has left her mark in the cooking industry. But even the best recipes can always be given a new spin, which is just what recipe developer Stephanie Rapone has done with Rachael's chicken burger. Besides using oregano instead of rosemary and lemon instead of orange, Rapone's added a big twist to this dish: tzatziki sauce.
Recipesrecipes.net

Swiss Vegetable Casserole Recipe

Savor a cheesy and tummy-filling dish in this Swiss vegetable casserole that features a store-bought vegetable mix, mushroom soup, and Swiss cheese. Stir the soup, sour cream, black pepper, vegetables, ⅔ cup of onions, and ¼ of cup cheese in an 8x8x2-inch casserole dish. Cover the casserole. Bake at 350...
Recipesmyketokitchen.com

Crispy Garlic Chicken Thighs Recipe – Oven Baked

This delicious Crispy Garlic Chicken thighs recipe is a delicious midweek dinner, It’s juicy, tender, quick, and easy to bake in one pan in the oven. This crispy garlic chciken thighs recipe makes 6 serves. 1 serving is 1 chicken thigh and has 1g net carbs. Store leftover Garlic Chicken...
Recipesrecipes.net

Barbecued Chicken on Garlic Toast Recipe

Juicy and flavorful bits of shredded barbecued chicken are smothered in barbecue sauce and sandwiched between white bread to make this tasty meal. Heat broiler, with rack set 4 inches from heat. In a medium saucepan, cook chicken and barbecue sauce over medium until heated through for 6 to 8 minutes.
RecipesEarth 911

Need Quick Meals? Recipes That Use Sustainable Ingredients

When you live a busy lifestyle, it’s understandable that you’d rely on the convenience of prepackaged meals or takeout food at least several times a week. However, those convenient meals have a downside: the packaging. Restaurants and other businesses that offer food to go often package it in hard-to-recycle polystyrene...
Recipesrecipes.net

Chicken Enchiladas with Tomatillo Sauce Recipe

Topped with a light tomatillo sauce, tender corn tortillas are filled with spice-rich chicken filling for loaded chicken enchiladas. Heat the oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add the onions and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 5 minutes until softened. Add the tomatillos, jalapeños, sugar, salt,...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Cheesy Bratwurst Casserole Recipe

Coming up with different ideas for family dinners week after week is challenging for everyone. After all, there are only so many combinations of entrees and side dishes that work well together. Throw into that mix a picky eater or two, and suddenly that whiteboard on the fridge displaying your weekly meals calendar can start feeling very repetitive. Fortunately, recipe developer Angela Latimer at Bake it With Love has an all-in-one dinner that's perfect for the whole family.
Recipesrecipes.net

Citrus Chicken and Rice Recipe

Chicken and rice is cooked in one skillet and simmered in a combination of chicken stock, orange juice, onions, and parsley. Cook the chicken in a 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat for 10 minutes or until it’s well browned on both sides. Remove the chicken from the skillet. Stir...

Comments / 0

Community Policy