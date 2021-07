England football star Marcus Rashford has called out the Spectator over a yet-to-be-published story about income from his charity partnerships.The 23-year-old striker said the right-wing weekly is planning to run an article “about how I have benefitted commercially in the last 18 months”.In a Twitter thread he defended his partnerships and said his fees contribute to off-pitch causes such as food poverty initiatives.He tweeted: “Just heard Spectator are planning to run a story on me tomorrow about how I have benefitted commercially in the last 18 months.“To clarify, I don’t need to partner with brands. I partner because I want...