Interview with Multi-instrumentalist Mason Pace

We recently chatted with South Florida-based singer/songwriter, Mason Pace about his new EP “King of Hearts,” which will be available across all streaming platforms later this summer. The long-locked multi-instrumentalist has already made quite a name for himself, opening for legacy artists such as Cheap Trick, Joan Jett, Vince Neil, Ace Frehley, and Phil Collins, and attracting the attention of brands like Gibson Guitars. He’s also an accomplished producer, recently opening his home recording studio for business. With a pitch-perfect vocal, enviable chops and an unrelenting drive to succeed, Pace–who is also pursuing a degree in marketing at Florida Atlantic University–is poised to have a very bright future in music.